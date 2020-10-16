Bank of America Increases Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $140.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.27.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $131.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.79 and a 200 day moving average of $101.25. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,707,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,671,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

