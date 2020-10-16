Bank of America Increases WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $72.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.91.

NYSE WNS traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.54. 4,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,242. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS by 25.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in WNS during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in WNS by 4.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 87.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

