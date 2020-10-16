Bank of America Lowers Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Price Target to $71.50

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $76.00 to $71.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BCS raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of YNDX traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26. Yandex has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $70.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.73 million. Analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 194.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 24,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,900,000 after buying an additional 687,536 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 9.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 160,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Yandex by 4,293.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Yandex by 121.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,964,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,177 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

