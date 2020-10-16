Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) – Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 12.05%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

