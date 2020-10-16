Barbara Kosacz Buys 5,250 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) COO Barbara Kosacz bought 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 614,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,677,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KRON traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 212,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,968. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

