Barclays Boosts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $54.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $4,606,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,781.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,922 shares of company stock worth $9,229,179 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. Goldman & Company bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company now owns 836,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after acquiring an additional 349,187 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 466,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 54,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 58,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

