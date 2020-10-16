BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Trading 8.3% Higher

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 779,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 891,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 23.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 3.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

