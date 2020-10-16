BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BCE by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,631 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BCE by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,381,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,648 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,770,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BCE by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,884,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,516,000 after acquiring an additional 911,964 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in BCE by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,601,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,810,000 after acquiring an additional 896,064 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.68. BCE has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $1.247 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

