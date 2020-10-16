Beacon Securities Comments on Cargojet’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2021 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.93 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$191.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$205.00.

CJT opened at C$226.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$189.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$153.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.73. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$229.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

