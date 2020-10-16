Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Update

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the September 15th total of 4,364,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,372.7 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Beijing Capital International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 30th.

About Beijing Capital International Airport

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

