Bezant Reaches Market Cap of $6.37 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Bezant has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $71,042.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00267213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093432 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.90 or 0.01409088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00150212 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bibox, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.