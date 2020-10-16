Bibox Token (BIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.43 Million

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. Bibox Token has a market cap of $5.43 million and $4.64 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bibox Token has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bibox Token token can now be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00038997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $547.95 or 0.04828795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031303 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00045591 BTC.

About Bibox Token

Bibox Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 241,075,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,533,664 tokens. Bibox Token’s official website is www.bibox.com. Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bibox Token

Bibox Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bibox Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bibox Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bibox Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

