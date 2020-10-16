BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

BEAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 16.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEAT opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.52. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. Research analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

