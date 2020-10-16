BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $10,305.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.98 or 0.04785682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031171 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001828 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.