Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.91 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $251.59 or 0.02217104 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, Negocie Coins, Cryptopia and Zaif. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and approximately $2.91 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,347.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00648439 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011035 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000516 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,546,288 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Gatecoin, Altcoin Trader, Stocks.Exchange, Allcoin, Livecoin, Instant Bitex, Trade By Trade, Bit-Z, Coinbase Pro, GOPAX, Koinex, Tidex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Liquid, CoinEgg, CoinExchange, B2BX, Bitso, RightBTC, Coinsquare, DragonEX, Indodax, Bitstamp, Coinsuper, Mercatox, Mercado Bitcoin, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, BitMarket, Bitsane, Negocie Coins, Independent Reserve, HitBTC, MBAex, Bittylicious, Kraken, Cryptohub, Korbit, Exrates, Bithumb, Huobi, QuadrigaCX, HBUS, Bitbank, COSS, Bit2C, SouthXchange, Kucoin, Coinbe, IDCM, ACX, WEX, Cryptomate, ZB.COM, OKCoin International, Bittrex, Coinroom, Zaif, xBTCe, Sistemkoin, CoinFalcon, C2CX, CoinBene, Poloniex, ABCC, Cobinhood, BTCC, Zebpay, bitFlyer, BitForex, Crex24, WazirX, Ovis, BtcTrade.im, Upbit, Fatbtc, BTC Trade UA, Liqui, QBTC, Bibox, Koineks, cfinex, BTC Markets, Buda, Binance, Iquant, YoBit, Bitinka, EXX, Bleutrade, OTCBTC, UEX, Coinhub, Bisq, FCoin, Bitfinex, BX Thailand, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptopia, TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Coinone, Vebitcoin, Coinnest, Coinrail, CPDAX, BigONE, CoinTiger, CEX.IO, CoinEx, Kuna, Graviex, Bitbns, Koinim, Exmo, Coindeal, Coinfloor, Gate.io, BitBay and DSX. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

