Bitcoin Diamond Tops One Day Volume of $1.99 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $96.25 million and $1.99 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00004549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exrates, Huobi and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003658 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000469 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000715 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00028561 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC, Coinnest, Binance, Crex24, BigONE, Bithumb, Exrates, Kucoin, OKEx, Gate.io, YoBit and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.