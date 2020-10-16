Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $7.71 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $135.00 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $7.71 or 0.00067941 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Bitsane, Negocie Coins and QuadrigaCX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00576658 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053887 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001070 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMarket, Vebitcoin, Binance, Exrates, Huobi, Gate.io, Koineks, HitBTC, Indodax, YoBit, DSX, Crex24, Graviex, Negocie Coins, Bittrex, OKEx, QuadrigaCX, Bit-Z, Instant Bitex, Bitlish, Bitinka, Bithumb, Bleutrade, Sistemkoin, Ovis, C2CX, Korbit, Upbit, Altcoin Trader, Bitfinex, Kucoin, Coinone, Exmo, Trade Satoshi, BitFlip, Braziliex, BitBay, TDAX, Bitsane, Zebpay, Coinnest, SouthXchange and CEX.IO. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

