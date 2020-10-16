BitCoin One 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One BitCoin One token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoin One has a market cap of $862.83 and $1.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoin One has traded down 56.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00267278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00093633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.01409193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00150492 BTC.

About BitCoin One

BitCoin One’s total supply is 13,757,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,757,329 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCoin One is www.bitcoinone.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoin One

BitCoin One can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoin One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoin One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

