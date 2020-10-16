Bitcoin SV 1-Day Volume Tops $852.84 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $161.01 or 0.01419145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx, CoinBene and Huobi. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.99 billion and $852.84 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00264255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00093736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034612 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00150496 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008909 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,544,983 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coinsquare, Upbit, Indodax, Korbit, Coinbit, OTCBTC, FCoin, Bibox, Koinex, Bittrex, Bithumb, ZB.COM, IDAX, BX Thailand, WazirX, CoinEx, BigONE, Poloniex, Altcoin Trader, Binance, Bitfinex, MBAex, Huobi, DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinZest, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Bitkub, Hotbit, SouthXchange, Bitbns, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Kraken and Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

