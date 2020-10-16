Bitcoinus (BITS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $16.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,478.76 and $16.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,246.96 or 0.99193871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001317 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031146 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00125643 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.