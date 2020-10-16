BitTorrent Market Cap Hits $333.49 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Binance and UPbit. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $333.49 million and $94.58 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00266966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00094458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00034996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.01407742 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00150063 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,983,217,374 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

