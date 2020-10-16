Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Up 41.6% This Week

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 41.6% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $154,454.56 and $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00419458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

