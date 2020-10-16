Blockport (BPT) Market Cap Tops $2.23 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Blockport token can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Blockport has a market cap of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockport alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00266484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.01413133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00150376 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.