Boenning Scattergood Comments on First Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

FRBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. First Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Bank by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

