BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $0.44

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One BOMB token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00003891 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $404,746.37 and approximately $66,834.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,278.31 or 0.99374378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00047230 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001316 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00030774 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00125665 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 917,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,500 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

