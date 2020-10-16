Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $10.27 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $136.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $107,000.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

