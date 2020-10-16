Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL) is one of 269 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Broadstone Net Lease to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadstone Net Lease 0 0 7 0 3.00 Broadstone Net Lease Competitors 4136 13626 12617 413 2.30

Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.51%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 10.98%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadstone Net Lease N/A N/A N/A Broadstone Net Lease Competitors -2.69% 2.71% 1.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broadstone Net Lease N/A N/A 33.74 Broadstone Net Lease Competitors $837.93 million $162.35 million 12.95

Broadstone Net Lease’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Broadstone Net Lease. Broadstone Net Lease is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 108.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 63.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadstone Net Lease lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease peers beat Broadstone Net Lease on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Broadstone Net Lease

