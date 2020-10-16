Brokerages Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 189.40% and a negative net margin of 280.03%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

NASDAQ:CLSD remained flat at $$1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,146. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $67.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 18.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 50,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

