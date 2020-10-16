Brokerages Anticipate G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.17. G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTHX. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after buying an additional 510,014 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3,196.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 420,834 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,253.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 141,503 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 295.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 141,296 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTHX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 493,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.06.

G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

