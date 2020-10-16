Brokerages Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.76. American Express reported earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $8.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Express.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.70. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.