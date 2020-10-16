Brokerages Expect Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) will post ($1.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.20). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($4.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($3.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $58,116.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,847.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $96,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $78,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.04.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

