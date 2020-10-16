Brokerages Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.50). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IOVA opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.97. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $41.49.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

