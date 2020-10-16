Brokerages Expect SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. SpartanNash posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPTN. Wolfe Research began coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of SPTN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,072. The company has a market capitalization of $750.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,000. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

