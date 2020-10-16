Brokers Issue Forecasts for Coca-Cola Co (The)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Coca-Cola in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s FY2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

NYSE KO opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $214.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.