Brokers Issue Forecasts for Summit Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) – Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Summit Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Seth anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SUM. Cfra upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Summit Materials stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 908,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 67,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter.

In other Summit Materials news, CEO Anne P. Noonan purchased 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

