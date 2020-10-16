Brokers Offer Predictions for ITT Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ITT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

ITT has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

NYSE:ITT opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.49 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ITT by 724.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

