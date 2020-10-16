Brokers Offer Predictions for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) – Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99.

WASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $33.24 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $331,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 191.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

