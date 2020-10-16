Brokers Offer Predictions for Yara International ASA’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Yara International ASA in a research report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA’s FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

YARIY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yara International ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $18.39 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

