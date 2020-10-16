Bull Horn Holdings Corp. Plans $75 Million IPO for October 20th (BHSEU)

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (BHSEU) plans to raise $75 million in an IPO on Tuesday, October 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 7,500,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a market cap of $93.8 million.

Imperial Capital served as the underwriter for the IPO and I-Bankers Securities and Northland Capital Markets were co-managers.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to capitalize on the expertise of our management team in the sports (including sports franchises or assets related to sports franchises, and sports technology), entertainment and brands sectors. We intend to focus on leading sports, entertainment and brand companies that have potential for brand and commercial growth with enterprise values between $300 million and $900 million. CEO Robert Striar is the president of M Style, a sports, entertainment and consumer brand marketing agency. NBA star Baron Davis has agreed to serve on Bull Horn Holdings’ board of directors. “.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 801 S. Pointe Drive, Suite TH-1 Miami Beach, Florida 33139 and can be reached via phone at (305) 671-3341.

