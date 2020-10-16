Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Short Interest Up 87.0% in September

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the September 15th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

BFST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $26.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,194.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,121 shares of company stock worth $114,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 460.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,325 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

