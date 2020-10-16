CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Reaches $61.05 on Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One CACHE Gold token can now be bought for approximately $61.05 or 0.00538360 BTC on exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $174,710.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00038695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.48 or 0.04801248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001838 BTC.

CACHE Gold Token Profile

CGT is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,145 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold.

CACHE Gold Token Trading

CACHE Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.