Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Calix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.98.

CALX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.76. 20,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Equities analysts expect that Calix will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Calix during the second quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Calix by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 56,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Calix by 73.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 88,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Calix by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,922,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 257,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

