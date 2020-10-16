Callisto Network (CLO) Market Cap Tops $708,041.59

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. Callisto Network has a market cap of $708,041.59 and $20,177.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.13 or 0.03246728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00045969 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Exrates, OOOBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

