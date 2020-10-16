Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CATC opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.54. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Equities analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

