CanYaCoin (CAN) Hits Market Cap of $1.43 Million

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia, Kucoin and IDAX. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $653.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CanYaCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.51 or 0.04789414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031279 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001837 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CanYaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CanYaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.