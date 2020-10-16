Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading 7% Higher

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) shares shot up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.00. 336,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 488,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Several research firms have commented on CARA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $656.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.97% and a negative net margin of 480.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,251,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

