Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Tops $3.22 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and $521.90 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OTCBTC, DragonEX and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00027877 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00029272 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004903 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00019015 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.01196731 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitbns, Huobi, OTCBTC, OKEx, CoinFalcon, ABCC, Coinnest, Coinbe, HitBTC, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Altcoin Trader, Cryptohub, Bittrex, Exmo, Bithumb, Binance, ZB.COM, Cryptomate and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.