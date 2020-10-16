Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.77

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $60.91, with a volume of 92999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.22.

CWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.58.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $416,426.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,692 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

