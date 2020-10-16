Catex Token Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $86,354.11 and $148.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Catex Token has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $542.98 or 0.04785682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031171 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

