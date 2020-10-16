Ccore (CCO) Trading Down 20.6% This Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Ccore has a market cap of $4,997.69 and $20.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00267044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.01409927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00150071 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.